Samco Mutual Fund appoints Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer

Samco Asset Management has appointed Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In his new role, Shah will be responsible for leading the company’s overall business strategy and operations, with a sharp focus on sales, marketing, product development and distribution.

With over 17 years of experience across investment management, distribution strategy and client engagement, Shah brings a deep understanding of building businesses from the ground up. Prior to joining Samco, he served as Director – Client Relations at ARGA Investment Managers, where he was instrumental in scaling the firm’s presence in India, the Middle East and Thailand.

His career includes senior roles at White Oak Capital, Motilal Oswal AMC, Axis Bank and Enam Securities, where he played pivotal roles in scaling B2B distribution networks, building alternate product platforms and driving fund-raising efforts both domestically and internationally.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Asset Management, said, “Pankit is going to play a very crucial role in heading business strategy and sales for Samco Mutual Fund. His experience over the years will bring immense value to our existing structure and significantly strengthen our reach and relationships within the distributor community. He will also play an instrumental role in driving business growth, formulating and executing strategic plans and overseeing key functions such as sales, marketing, product development, and distribution.”

Pankit Shah commented, “I am excited to join this dynamic team and contribute my experience to drive strategic growth and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with everyone fostering a culture of innovation and strategic thinking to propel Samco Asset Management Pvt Ltd. to new heights.”

