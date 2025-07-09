Apollo Tyres elevates Abhineet Kothari to Marketing Head, India & SE Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Abhineet Kothari, who led Apollo Tyres as category head - passenger vehicles, has been elevated to marketing head, India and South East Asia.
Kothari began his career at Shell Shipping as a merchant navy engineer officer, and then had a short stint at the Kellogg Company. He joined Castrol as a trainee and was elevated to category manager.
As the former AVP - payments at Paytm, Kothari was the brand marketing and communications lead for Paytm mobile gaming, and was the head of P&L recharge and bill payments business.
In May, Apollo Tyres had announced the formation of a Global Marketing Division within its commercial organisation, as part of broader structural reforms aimed at boosting operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.
The newly created division would be led by Udyan Ghai, who was promoted to group head, marketing.