HUL sets record straight on CFO Ritesh Tiwari's 'global role'

“Ritesh Tiwari continues to be the Executive Director, Finance, IT & Chief Financial Officer of the Company. If there are any developments in this regard, necessary disclosures will be made,” says HUL.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2025 2:46 PM
Ritesh Tiwari is expected to step down as Hindustan Unilever's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Ritesh Tiwari, who currently holds the position of Executive Director, Finance & IT, and Chief Financial Officer at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), is expected to transition into a global role, according to CNBC-TV18.

The development was announced shortly after HUL announced the resignation of its CEO, Rohit Jawa, marking one of the shortest tenures for the company’s top post in recent history. Jawa is set to be succeeded by Priya Nair, who will take over as Managing Director and CEO. Nair’s appointment is historic, making her the first woman to lead HUL as MD and CEO in the company's 92-year legacy.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, HUL said, “At Unilever, we consistently nurture talent and groom leaders. Our career planning includes equipping our people with broader skills and experiences.”

Although, in its statement to media, HUL said, “Ritesh Tiwari continues to be the Executive Director, Finance, IT & Chief Financial Officer of the Company. At HUL, we consistently nurture talent and groom leaders as part of our ongoing talent development process. If there are any developments in this regard, necessary disclosures will be made.”

Tiwari is a global finance leader with rich experience in leading diverse teams across the UK, India, and other Asian markets. He is a future-focused, high-energy, results-oriented business leader driven by his purpose 'Reimagine possibilities and bring value with values.'

He joined Unilever as a management trainee in 1999 and held roles across core finance, demand planning and procurement within India and South Asia early in his career. He then went on to take leadership roles – namely, Global Category Finance Director based out of the UK, Group Financial Controller of HUL and Vice President Finance - Global Supply Chain based in Singapore. Driven by the ethos of 'delivering in the present while building for the future,' Ritesh is credited with bringing digital transformation, simplification, and leading projects with high business impact throughout his career.

Just before his current role as the CFO of HUL, Tiwari was Vice President, Finance - Global Performance Management for Unilever and CFO for Unilever International based out of London, where he helped bring together the financial and human capital of Unilever to deliver performance with impact. He also played a pivotal role in Unilever's performance management, leading the strategic scenario planning and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An active industry leader, Tiwari firmly believes in the mantra of 'Collaborate to Compound.' He is an Independent Director on the board of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), the Chairman of the CFO Council of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), a member of SEBI’s ESG Advisory Committee (EAC) and the Past President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Tiwari is a Chartered Accountant & Cost and Management Accountant. He is an avid golfer and enjoys travel with his family.


First Published on Jul 11, 2025 4:53 PM

