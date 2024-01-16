Shobiz forays into exhibition industry; appoints Tejinder Nagi and Subir Majumdar

Shobiz, the experiential agency of the Havas Creative Network India, has expanded its line of business and has forayed into the realm of the exhibition industry. The new vertical will be called ‘Shobiz Exhibits’.

Shobiz has appointed Tejinder Nagi as the Business Head who along with Subir Majumdar the Chief Creative Officer will steer the exhibition vertical. With over 20 years of experience, Tejinder has managed some of the leading exhibitions for global companies in India like INFORMA Exhibitions, CII, NESCO, Hannover Messe, to name a few. He is a hands-on leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the nuances of the industry. Subir with 25+ years in the experiential world, will lend his strategic and design expertise, ensuring the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and crafting unparalleled experiences. The duo will be led by Sameer Tobaccowala, Chief Executive Officer, Shobiz, a pioneer in our Indian experiential industry who has scaled the agency to the numero uno position that it is today.

The agency has over 100+ clients in its portfolio across several sectors including Hindustan Unilever, One Plus, Google, Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, Siemens, and Schneider Electric, among others.

“In the pursuit of advancing economic growth and elevating its standing in the global business community, India recognizes the instrumental role Exhibitions can play,” says, Sameer Tobaccowala. “Shobiz is poised to be a brand’s strategic partner in this journey. While the marketer or the brand leaders concentrate on refining the product, we commit to orchestrating an impactful convergence of the target audience through an immersive 360-degree experience. Together, we can unlock unparalleled opportunities and propel our client’s business to new heights,” he further adds.

Subir Majumdar further elaborates, “Exhibitions and events are some of the critical enablers and triggers of the economy. We envision a realm where exhibitions transcend mere displays and booths. Our expertise lies not only in crafting physical structures but in curating platforms that foster connections, engage audiences, and catalyse transformation. We are storytellers, architects of emotion, and masters in using materials, light, and technology to weave enchanting experiences.”