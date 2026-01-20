Simon Milner to step down as Meta public policy vice president after 14-year tenure

Simon Milner, Vice President of Public Policy at Meta, has announced his decision to retire from full-time work later this year, bringing to an end a 14-year tenure at the company during which he played a key role in shaping Meta’s public policy engagement, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region.

In a LinkedIn post, Milner said he recently marked the completion of his 14th year at Meta, which he described as roughly half of his career in public policy. Reflecting on his professional journey, he said his earlier roles at the BBC and British Telecom were significant, but his time at Meta offered an unparalleled scale of opportunity, challenge and impact.

Milner has served as Vice President of Public Policy at Meta and has spent the last eight years working on what he described as the company’s most important policy issues, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region. His tenure coincided with heightened global regulatory scrutiny of large technology platforms on issues ranging from data protection and content moderation to emerging technologies.

Announcing his departure, Milner said he will leave Meta later this year and retire from full-time work. He added that he will remain with the company for a few more months to support the transition process, including helping to identify his successor and ensuring the public policy team is well positioned going forward.

Meta has not yet announced who will succeed Milner. His exit comes at a time when the company continues to navigate evolving regulatory environments across multiple markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where technology policy debates have intensified in recent years.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 2:29 PM