Wikimedia signs AI partnerships with Amazon, Meta, Microsoft as it turns 25

The Wikimedia Foundation has marked its 25th anniversary by announcing a series of new commercial partnerships with major artificial intelligence companies, expanding the reach of its paid data product, Wikimedia Enterprise.

Wikimedia Enterprise, developed by the foundation, enables large-scale reuse and distribution of Wikipedia content and material from other Wikimedia projects. The service is designed to provide technology companies with structured, high-volume access to reliable information for use in AI models and consumer-facing products.

While Google became the first publicly known customer in 2022, the foundation revealed for the first time that it has since signed additional agreements with Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI and Perplexity. Earlier collaborations with companies such as Ecosia, Pleias and ProRata were also reaffirmed, along with new partnerships with Nomic and Reef Media.

The deals reflect Wikimedia’s effort to secure a sustainable revenue stream at a time when AI systems increasingly rely on Wikipedia data to generate answers and summaries. The foundation said the enterprise product is not only about monetising content use, but also about ensuring that companies access Wikimedia material in a responsible, accurate and scalable manner.

In a blog post, Wikimedia highlighted the continuing global influence of Wikipedia, noting that the platform remains among the world’s top 10 most-visited websites. Users view more than 65 million articles across over 300 languages, generating nearly 15 billion page views each month.

“Wikipedia shows that knowledge is human, and knowledge needs humans. Especially now, in the age of AI, we need the human-powered knowledge of Wikipedia more than ever,” said Selena Deckelmann, chief product and technology officer of the Wikimedia Foundation. She added that the organisation’s global community of volunteers and donors would remain central to keeping Wikipedia open and relevant for decades to come.

Alongside the technology partnerships, Wikimedia launched a global birthday campaign to celebrate the milestone. The initiative includes a new documentary series spotlighting Wikipedia volunteers, a digital “25 Years of Wikipedia” time capsule narrated partly by founder Jimmy Wales, and a livestreamed anniversary event hosted on the platform’s social media channels.

The foundation also pointed to recent upgrades in its technical infrastructure and new experiments with formats such as games and short-form video, signalling efforts to keep the platform modern and accessible as it enters its next chapter.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 9:32 AM