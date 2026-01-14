Meta overhauls performance reviews with 300% bonus push for top talent

Meta is set to introduce a sweeping overhaul of its employee performance evaluation system, unveiling a high-stakes incentive structure that could see its top performers earning bonuses of up to 300 percent of their base salary, according to an internal memo accessed by Business Insider.

The revamped programme, called Checkpoint, will be rolled out from mid-2026 and is designed to simplify performance reviews while sharply increasing rewards for high-impact outcomes. Under the new framework, employees rated ‘Outstanding’ will receive bonuses worth 200 percent of their base pay, while those graded ‘Excellent’ will earn 115 percent. Staff marked as ‘Needs Improvement’ will qualify for a 50 percent bonus, and those who fail to meet expectations will not receive any incentive.

The most exclusive category, the Meta Award, will be reserved for a small group of employees whose work delivers what the company calls “truly exceptional impact”, entitling them to a 300 percent bonus multiplier.

“We’re evolving our performance programme to make it simpler and place greater emphasis on recognising outstanding contributions,” a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider.

According to the memo, the majority of employees are expected to fall into the ‘Excellent’ category, with only a select few making it into the top tier. The restructuring also aims to cut internal bureaucracy. Managers currently spend an estimated 80 hours per year on performance reviews, while employees collectively devote nearly 3.3 lakh hours to peer feedback, despite fewer than 25 percent of managers finding that feedback particularly useful.

The changes will apply to performance assessed in 2026 and will not impact the current review cycle. Meta will host a company-wide meeting on January 22 to brief employees on the new system and address concerns.

The move follows CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s warning that 2025 would be an “intense” year for the company, marked by tighter performance management and job cuts affecting roughly 5 percent of low performers. In February last year, Meta also increased executive bonus ceilings from 75 percent to 200 percent after laying off 3,600 employees.

