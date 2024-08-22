            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • spotify-india-lified-intelligence-collaborate-to-measure-consumer-attention-across-advertising-40258

      Spotify India, Amplified Intelligence collaborate to measure consumer attention across advertising

      The collaboration between Spotify India and Amplified Intelligence provides insight into how effective brand advertising is on the streaming platform for both audio and video campaigns.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2024 12:58 PM
      Spotify India, Amplified Intelligence collaborate to measure consumer attention across advertising
      Spotify measured a panel of users' attention via Amplified Intelligence’s attention tool, across one month using data from 2,500 people in India capturing more than 7,900 ad views.

      Spotify India has collaborated with Amplified Intelligence to share findings from their research that determines attention benchmarks and norms across the audio streaming platform, and other similar platforms that brands lean into, for targeted advertising. The initiative also highlighted the impact and relationship between mood and attention across all these advertising platforms.

      The key findings include that Spotify video increases brand uplift by 50%. With consistently high Short Term Advertising Strength (STAS)1 scores across the board, Spotify creates an appealing environment for advertisers, spanning both audio and video advertising formats.

      Also, advertising on Spotify amplifies the impact of social media campaigns. Combining social media with a presence on Spotify significantly enhances overall attention score for the campaign, resulting in an average increase of 28 points compared to campaigns relying solely on social media.

      Amplified Intelligence quantified the value of Spotify’s advertising offering by capturing contextual location and mood information, and identifying how these were influenced. Providing granular insights into consumer behaviour in one of the largest markets in the world, the ​​research findings support Spotify's ability to offer brands a proven opportunity for successfully capturing active attention in India.

      Spotify measured a panel of users' attention via Amplified Intelligence’s attention tool, across one month using data from 2,500 people in India capturing more than 7,900 ad views. Video attention was captured by facial recognition software after consent was acquired from the respondents.

      Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify said, “Most advertisers have been focusing on determining the appropriate metrics for their campaigns. New findings reveal that creativity showcased on platforms with high attention generates greater impact, ultimately leading to improved business results.”

      Karen Nelson-Field, Founder and CEO at Amplified Intelligence, added, “One of the key challenges facing brands today is effective storytelling and identifying relevant success metrics. This becomes even more challenging with brief engagement times permeating many digital media formats. Our joint efforts with Spotify into measuring attention and identifying how audiences respond to ads proves how the metric is an ally to magnifying effectiveness and provides a canvas for brands to be able to connect to their audience.”


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 22, 2024 12:58 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Former Mamaearth VP of marketing Vidushi Goyal takes helm as Swiss Beauty CMO

      Former Mamaearth VP of marketing Vidushi Goyal takes helm as Swiss Beauty CMO

      Brand Makers

      Former P&G exec Priyali Kamath joins Imperial Brands PLC as president

      Former P&G exec Priyali Kamath joins Imperial Brands PLC as president

      Brand Makers

      PVR INOX's Ajay Bijli sells 3.25 lakh equity shares in open market; promoters stake stand at 6.07%

      PVR INOX's Ajay Bijli sells 3.25 lakh equity shares in open market; promoters stake stand at 6.07%

      Brand Makers

      Protean eGov Technologies elevates Gaurav Ramdev to chief growth & marketing officer

      Protean eGov Technologies elevates Gaurav Ramdev to chief growth & marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      Debjani Ghosh moves on from Nasscom; Rajesh Nambiar to lead as president

      Debjani Ghosh moves on from Nasscom; Rajesh Nambiar to lead as president

      Brand Makers

      Ad veteran Swati Bhattacharya joins Godrej Consumer Products' in-house agency Lightbox

      Ad veteran Swati Bhattacharya joins Godrej Consumer Products' in-house agency Lightbox

      Brand Makers

      GE Power India's Prashant Jain resigns as MD

      GE Power India's Prashant Jain resigns as MD