Suhel Seth questions Indian govt leaders at Davos 2026, sparks online discussion

Global leaders are currently present in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum holds its annual meeting. Delegates, businessmen and policymakers from various sectors meet for to address global issues. Amidst this, commentary from observers and critiques has been flooding the internet. One such commentator is businessman, brand strategist and commentator Suhel Seth who wondered out loud why Indian government leaders were signing MoUs with Indian businesses in Davos.

Speaking about this, he asked whether he was missing something as Indian leaders were going all the way to Davos to sign MoUs, that too, with Indian businesses. He asked with sarcasm whether the 'ink dries up' if they do the same thing in India. He also questioned whether it was the snow and weather that pulled them to Switzerland to sign these documents.

Taking to the social media platform X, (formerly Twitter) Seth said, "Am I missing something? Why are Indian Government leaders going to Davos to sign MoUs with Indian businesses. Does the ink dry up whilst doing the same thing in India or is it just the snow and the weather? Haven’t figured this one out!"

Am I missing something? Why are Indian Government leaders going to Davos to sign MoUs with Indian businesses. Does the ink dry up whilst doing the same thing in India or is it just the snow and the weather? Haven’t figured this one out! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) January 20, 2026

This brought on a wave of reactions from netizens on X. A user replied to Seth's post and wrote, "They can only sign there, they use a special ink which will disappear anywhere else in the world!" Another user wrote, "Taxpayers bleed crores for CMs to party in snowy Davos only to sign deals with Adani and Tata which could be done in Mumbai or Hyderabad for free. It is a PR stunt costing 50 crore per trip while common man struggles. Shameless waste of public money for photo ops." However, another user disagreed and wrote about how it was necessary to create networks internationally, "Devendar Fadnavis stated that Davos is a crucial international center for networking where CEOs of global companies and their multinational partners meet heads of state to finalize investment decisions."

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 4:46 PM