Today in AI | Elon Musk calls ChatGPT 'diabolical' | Satya Nadella on how AI will affect global economies

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

From Indian farms to global markets, Satya Nadella outlines how AI adoption will shape economies

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella used the example of a rural Indian farmer seeking crop advice from an AI model to underline how artificial intelligence is no longer constrained by geography, as he laid out his vision for the technology’s global impact at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Elon Musk attacks ChatGPT calling it 'diabolical' as lawsuit alleges chatbot influenced a killing

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has launched a sharp attack on OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, describing it as diabolical after reports emerged linking the AI tool to an alleged murder-suicide in the United States.

AI now democratic, its future to be shaped in big cities and small towns: Nasscom director

Artificial intelligence has evolved into a democratic force, with its future set to be shaped not only in major cities but also in smaller towns and districts, Nasscom director Nirupam Chaudhuri said on Monday, according to PTI.

AI anxiety grows at work as Gen Z emerges most concerned, Randstad survey shows

Concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on everyday work are intensifying, particularly among younger employees, as companies increase their use of AI chatbots and automation tools, according to a new global survey by recruitment firm Randstad.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 5:42 PM