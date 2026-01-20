PROGA unnotified; SC hearing Jan 21 | Meta’s Simon Milner exits | Havells ad spend down 13% to Rs 154 crore

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROG Act) recieved Presidential assent on 22 August,2025

Five months on, PROGA remains unnotified; SC to hear petitions challenging gaming law on Jan 21

Five months after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA), 2025, was passed, the law remains unnotified, leaving the online skill-gaming industry in regulatory limbo. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of PROGA on January 21, 2026, before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

The hearing will also include a public interest litigation filed by activist KA Paul, seeking action against online gaming and betting platforms, as well as celebrity endorsements of such websites.

Simon Milner to step down as Meta public policy vice president after 14-year tenure

Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy, has announced plans to retire from full-time work later this year, ending a 14-year stint during which he played a central role in shaping the company’s policy engagement across Asia-Pacific.

Who says global premium can’t come from India? These brands are proving otherwise

From luxury fashion and artisanal chocolates to wellness, beauty, and single malt whiskies, homegrown labels are now expanding overseas, reshaping perceptions of “Made in India” and gaining recognition among global consumers.

India’s online video market seen doubling to $9.17 bn by 2030; ads to drive 70% of growth

The SVOD (Subscription) segment crossed the $1 billion milestone in 2024 and is forecasted to nearly doubling to $2.68 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the OTT Advertising (AVOD) market is moving even faster, jumping from $1.03 billion in 2020 to $3.25 billion in 2024, and eventually hitting $6.48 billion by 2030.

Havells cuts ad spend by 13% in Q3 FY26 to Rs 154

Havells India Ltd reduced its advertising and promotional expenditure by 13.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of FY26, even as the company reported growth in profit and revenue during the period.

The cables and wires maker spent Rs 154 crore on advertising and promotions in the December quarter, compared with Rs 178 crore in the same period last year.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 5:17 PM