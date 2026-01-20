Havells cuts ad spend by 13% in Q3 FY26 to Rs 154 crore

Havells India Ltd reduced its advertising and promotional expenditure by 13.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of FY26, even as the company reported growth in profit and revenue during the period.

The cables and wires maker spent Rs 154 crore on advertising and promotions in the December quarter, compared with Rs 178 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 6.6% year-on-year to Rs 301 crore, up from Rs 283 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net revenue increased 14.2% to Rs 5,573 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 4,883 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting steady performance across key segments.

The company said its overall performance in the quarter was supported by the cables and wires business. While overall consumption remained modest, demand saw some improvement during the festive period, it added.

Cables emerged as the largest revenue contributor in Q3 FY26, generating Rs 2,241 crore. This was followed by electrical consumer durables at Rs 1,151 crore, switchgears at Rs 624 crore, and lighting and fixtures at Rs 423 crore.

Lloyd Consumer, Havells’ consumer durables arm, reported revenue of Rs 694 crore during the quarter, down 6.5% year-on-year from Rs 742 crore in Q3 FY25.

