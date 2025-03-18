            
Sushant Mohan steps down as Diligent Media CEO, ends 3-year stint at helm

Sushant Mohan, previously the editor of DNA INdia.com and Zee News (English), was promoted to the role of CEO in 2022

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 10:09 AM
Sushant Mohan resigns as CEO of DMCL

Diligent Media Corporation Limited Chief Executive Officer Sushant Mohan resigned from his post on Monday.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the resignation is effective 31 March 2025.

"Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as Chief Executive Officer of DMCL with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025, to pursue my career outside this organization," Mohan said.

Mohan, previously the editor of Dnaindia.com and Zee News (English), was promoted to the role of CEO in 2022.

Mohan has over a decade of experience in media. In the past, he was associated with Opera News (App), Network18, BBC, FEver 104, and All India Radio.

In December 2024, Priyanshi Lal, part of the senior management personnel of the company, and working as a ‘Brand and social lead’ resigned from her position to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

Diligent Media reported a profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the December quarter for the fiscal year 2025, down 53.04 percent from Rs 5.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The media company's net sales stood at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2024 down 35.32% from Rs 2.65 crore in December 2023.

(More details awaited)


