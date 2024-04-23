Bajaj Auto strengthens its leadership team; Abraham Joseph and Ramtilak Ananthan take up newer roles

Bajaj Auto, two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has appointed Abraham Joseph as managing director of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Chetak Technology. And, Ramtilak Ananthan will take up the position of chief technology officer at Bajaj Auto.
Joseph, who has 35 years of experience, under his leadership, the company will pivot to become a high-tech organisation focused on developing core competencies across the spectrum of cutting-edge automotive technologies, stated a media report.
Ananthan comes with an experience of more than 30 years at Bajaj Auto, In 2013, he was elevated to the position of vice president – R&D. Then, in 2019, he assumed the role of head – test & validation, overseeing the complete test and validation function, further added the report.