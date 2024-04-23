            

      Bajaj Auto strengthens its leadership team; Abraham Joseph and Ramtilak Ananthan take up newer roles

      Abraham Joseph takes over as managing director of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Chetak Technology. And, Ramtilak Ananthan will take up the position of chief technology officer at Bajaj Auto.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 23, 2024 3:30 PM
      Bajaj Auto strengthens its leadership team; Abraham Joseph and Ramtilak Ananthan take up newer roles
      Abraham Joseph comes with an experience of 35 years, and Ramtilak Ananthan comes with an experience of more than three decades. (From left to right: Abraham Joseph and Ramtilak Ananthan)

      Bajaj Auto, two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has appointed Abraham Joseph as managing director of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Chetak Technology. And, Ramtilak Ananthan will take up the position of chief technology officer at Bajaj Auto.

      Joseph, who has 35 years of experience, under his leadership, the company will pivot to become a high-tech organisation focused on developing core competencies across the spectrum of cutting-edge automotive technologies, stated a media report.

      Ananthan comes with an experience of more than 30 years at Bajaj Auto, In 2013, he was elevated to the position of vice president – R&D. Then, in 2019, he assumed the role of head – test & validation, overseeing the complete test and validation function, further added the report.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 23, 2024 3:29 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Who are Time magazine's most influential Indians and individuals of Indian origin?

      Who are Time magazine's most influential Indians and individuals of Indian origin?

      Brand Makers

      Gen AI startup Onetab strengthens its leadership team

      Gen AI startup Onetab strengthens its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Havas Worldwide India bolsters creative leadership team with new ECDs

      Havas Worldwide India bolsters creative leadership team with new ECDs

      Brand Makers

      Storyboard18 Visionaries Mumbai Edition is here!: Join the celebration of marketing mavens

      Storyboard18 Visionaries Mumbai Edition is here!: Join the celebration of marketing mavens

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: Letters to Hira by H.T. Parekh, founder, HDFC

      Bookstrapping: Letters to Hira by H.T. Parekh, founder, HDFC

      Brand Makers

      Job is a part of you. You also have another side of you, says Darshana Shah, Aditya Birla Capital

      Job is a part of you. You also have another side of you, says Darshana Shah, Aditya Birla Capital

      Brand Makers

      The Good Glamm Group's Sukhleen Aneja to step down

      The Good Glamm Group's Sukhleen Aneja to step down