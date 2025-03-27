Talented sets new benchmark with ESOP buyback, Rs 8 lakh minimum pay and profit-sharing

Independent creative agency Talented.Agency has announced three major employee-focused financial initiatives, an ESOP buyback, a profit-sharing mechanism called 'Founders Pool' and a 'Minimum Guaranteed Pay' of Rs 8 lakh per year for all employees.

Gautam Reghunath, co-founder and CEO of Talented.Agency, highlighted that these initiatives mark a significant milestone for the company, now in its third year. While employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) are common in tech and other industries, they remain rare in the agency business, making this buyback a noteworthy move.

“Most of what we’re sharing today was already communicated internally in January, but we believe that transparency is important. Our industry moves forward when we set new benchmarks, and by opening up our thinking and talking about the financial aspects loudly, we hope to contribute to that progress,” Reghunath stated.

ESOP Buyback: A Rare Initiative in the Agency World

Reghunath expressed excitement over the agency’s ability to offer an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback within its third year of operations. Unlike in the tech industry, ESOP buybacks are uncommon in the advertising sector, making this move a significant step toward building long-term financial security for employees.

“The concept of ESOPs might not be a big deal for those in tech, but in the agency business, it feels rare. We’re fortunate to make this happen,” said Reghunath.

Founders Pool: Profit-Sharing for All Employees Talented.Agency is also introducing a profit-sharing program called the Founders Pool, which will be distributed to all employees at the close of the financial year.

Unlike traditional profit-sharing mechanisms, Talented’s distribution model is designed to reward alignment with the agency’s core values, internal performance, and tenure, rather than just seniority. This means that some junior employees may receive a larger share than senior leaders.

“The idea was not just to share profits, but to reinforce the behaviors and principles that drive our success**,” the agency stated.

Minimum Guaranteed Pay: Rs 8 Lakh Salary Floor for All Employees Talented.Agency has also set a minimum annual salary of Rs 8 lakh for all employees, including freshers in entry-level roles. This is more than double the industry average of Rs 3.75 lakh in advertising.

“Anyone currently under this level or under ₹10 lakh will see their compensation adjusted immediately,” Reghunath shared. He emphasized that this move is aimed at raising the quality of talent in the industry while improving agency pricing and margins.