Tata International elevates Rajeev Singhal as managing director

Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group has appointed Rajeev Singhal as its managing director. He will take over the new role on April 1st, 2024, from Anand Sen, who superannuated on 31st March 2024. Prior to this, Singhal was executive director and chief operating officer (COO) at Tata International.

Noel N. Tata, Chairman, Tata International, said, “I am pleased to welcome Rajeev Singhal as the Managing Director. We are confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights into its next phase of growth.”

Singhal said, “I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at Tata International Limited. With the support of the dedicated Tata International team, I am confident that we will continue to drive value for our stakeholders."