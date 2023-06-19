comScore

The Coca-Cola Company elevates Pratik Thakar as global head of generative AI

In his new role, Pratik Thakar will work on ideation and development of creative platforms leveraging AI technology.

By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2023 9:31 AM
Thakar comes with an experience of more than three decades and has worked with companies like Pressman Advertising & Marketing, Mudra Communications, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi Asia, McCann Worldgroup, and Grey Group. (Image source: LinkedIn)

American multinational corporation The Coca-Cola Company has promoted Pratik Thakar to the role of global head of generative AI. Previously, Thakar headed the company as head of global creative strategy and content.

In his current role, he will be tasked with creating ideas and developing creative platforms leveraging AI technology. This is in order to enhance the consumer experience across the entire brand and category portfolio of The Coca-Cola Company.

Thakar comes with an experience of more than three decades. He started his career at Reed Elsevier as a market research executive. He has worked with companies like Pressman Advertising & Marketing, Mudra Communications, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi Asia, McCann Worldgroup, and Grey Group.

Thakar has a bachelor of science in bio-chemistry and has a post graduate diploma in marketing management from AMA.

Recently, The Coca-Cola Company collaborated with OpenAI and the consulting firm Bain & Company for its experimentation with ChatGPT and DALL-E. This was done in order to enhance marketing capabilities and business operations.

The company also ventured into the field of generative AI by making use of this tool in the conceptualisation and creation of new ad. The commercial titled 'Masterpiece', the ad is created by creative agency Blitzworks and directed by Academy Films’ Henry Scholfield.


First Published on Jun 19, 2023 9:31 AM

