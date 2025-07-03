            
Dentsu India elevates Sujeet Behra to President – Carat & CSO – Dentsu Media; Sanchayeeta Verma moves on

Behra has been an integral part of Carat for over three years managing multiple responsibilities as Carat North business head, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 11:48 AM
Behra will lead the strategic vision for both Carat and Dentsu Media, focusing on creating cross collaborative, insight-led solutions that align with evolving business priorities.

Dentsu India has announced the elevation of Sujeet Behra as President, Carat, with an expanded remit as Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Media. He will report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia.

Meanwhile, Sanchayeeta Verma has moved on from her role as CEO - Carat, to pursue new professional endeavours.

Behra has been an integral part of Carat for over three years managing multiple responsibilities as Carat North business head, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. He has been instrumental in shaping the agency’s strategic roadmap, driving innovation and positioning the agency as a future-ready media agency in the ever-evolving media ecosystem.

In his new roles, Behra will lead the strategic vision for both Carat and Dentsu Media, focusing on creating cross collaborative, insight-led solutions that align with evolving business priorities. Working closely with the leadership team, he will further advance dentsu’s innovation agenda by integrating data, tech and creativity.

Amit Wadhwa said, “Sanchayeeta has played an incredible role in shaping Carat’s growth story – driving momentum, nurturing talent, and strengthening the agency’s strategic foundation. As she embarks on her next chapter, we wish her continued success in all her future endeavours. As we look ahead, Sujeet’s expanded mandate comes at a pivotal time. He brings sharp strategic thinking, a collaborative mindset, and a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape."

Sujeet Behra added, “I am honoured to be part of dentsu and Carat at such an exciting and transformative time. My focus will be on fostering a collaborative and growth- oriented environment, where we can continue to push boundaries of creativity and deliver exceptional results for our client.”


First Published on Jul 3, 2025 11:15 AM

