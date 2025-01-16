            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • the-hershey-companys-president-ceo-michele-buck-announces-retirement-53565

The Hershey Company's President & CEO Michele Buck announces retirement

Before joining Hershey in 2005, Michele Buck served 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco in numerous senior positions and at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo.

By  Storyboard18Jan 16, 2025 3:03 PM
The Hershey Company's President & CEO Michele Buck announces retirement
In a note, Michele Buck shared, "As I approach my ninth year as CEO of The Hershey Company, I have shared with the Board my view that now is the right time to begin the transition to the company’s next leader and that I therefore plan to retire in the summer of 2026. This extended timeline will ensure a seamless leadership succession while allowing the company to maintain full momentum on our strategic priorities as we plan for our next chapter."

Michele Buck, who serves as the president and CEO at The Hershey Company, recently announced her retirement.

In a note, she shared, "As I approach my ninth year as CEO of The Hershey Company, I have shared with the Board my view that now is the right time to begin the transition to the company’s next leader and that I therefore plan to retire in the summer of 2026. This extended timeline will ensure a seamless leadership succession while allowing the company to maintain full momentum on our strategic priorities as we plan for our next chapter."

She went on to add, "Reflecting on my 20-year career with this iconic company, I’m fiercely proud of what we have accomplished. We’re building one of the world’s most powerful snacking portfolios, delivering meaningful growth, and fostering a culture rooted in purpose, passion, and genuine care for our colleagues, our customers, and, most of all, our consumers."

Buck also stated, "And while the succession process is underway, I remain fully dedicated to delivering our ambitious 2025 plan, advancing our transformation strategy, and accelerating the portfolio needed to win with consumers. I am truly excited to continue to lead us forward as we realize our vision of becoming a Leading Snacking Powerhouse and strengthen Hershey’s foundation for generations to come."

Buck brings more than 25 years of consumer packaged goods experience. She has held several senior leadership roles within the company. She served as Chief Operating Officer, leading Hershey’s day-to-day North American operations and overseeing Hershey’s operations in Central and South America. And prior, she was president, U.S. and chief growth officer.

Before joining Hershey in 2005, Buck served 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco in numerous senior positions and at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo.


Tags
First Published on Jan 16, 2025 3:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri advocates vision over work hours amid 90-hour workweek debate

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri advocates vision over work hours amid 90-hour workweek debate

Brand Makers

India to cross 900 million internet users by 2025, increased use from rural areas: Report

India to cross 900 million internet users by 2025, increased use from rural areas: Report

Brand Makers

Bhaskar Das leaves a legacy of gentle compassion and generosity of spirit: Prasoon Joshi

Bhaskar Das leaves a legacy of gentle compassion and generosity of spirit: Prasoon Joshi

Brand Makers

Bhaskar Das tribute: He wanted to play the school Principal in the movie, recalls Sandeep Goyal

Bhaskar Das tribute: He wanted to play the school Principal in the movie, recalls Sandeep Goyal

Brand Makers

Truecaller appoints Hemant Arora as VP - global ad sales business

Truecaller appoints Hemant Arora as VP - global ad sales business

Brand Makers

Bhaskar Das: An intellectual, a salesman, a stand-up comic and a gentleman

Bhaskar Das: An intellectual, a salesman, a stand-up comic and a gentleman

Brand Makers

'Boxer' Das: Piyush and Prasoon Pandey, Shashi Sinha, Meenakshi Menon, Ashish Bhasin remember Bhaskar Das

'Boxer' Das: Piyush and Prasoon Pandey, Shashi Sinha, Meenakshi Menon, Ashish Bhasin remember Bhaskar Das