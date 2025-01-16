The Hershey Company's President & CEO Michele Buck announces retirement

Michele Buck, who serves as the president and CEO at The Hershey Company, recently announced her retirement.

In a note, she shared, "As I approach my ninth year as CEO of The Hershey Company, I have shared with the Board my view that now is the right time to begin the transition to the company’s next leader and that I therefore plan to retire in the summer of 2026. This extended timeline will ensure a seamless leadership succession while allowing the company to maintain full momentum on our strategic priorities as we plan for our next chapter."

She went on to add, "Reflecting on my 20-year career with this iconic company, I’m fiercely proud of what we have accomplished. We’re building one of the world’s most powerful snacking portfolios, delivering meaningful growth, and fostering a culture rooted in purpose, passion, and genuine care for our colleagues, our customers, and, most of all, our consumers."

Buck also stated, "And while the succession process is underway, I remain fully dedicated to delivering our ambitious 2025 plan, advancing our transformation strategy, and accelerating the portfolio needed to win with consumers. I am truly excited to continue to lead us forward as we realize our vision of becoming a Leading Snacking Powerhouse and strengthen Hershey’s foundation for generations to come."

Buck brings more than 25 years of consumer packaged goods experience. She has held several senior leadership roles within the company. She served as Chief Operating Officer, leading Hershey’s day-to-day North American operations and overseeing Hershey’s operations in Central and South America. And prior, she was president, U.S. and chief growth officer.

Before joining Hershey in 2005, Buck served 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco in numerous senior positions and at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo.