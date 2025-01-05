TikTok's North American ad sales head Sameer Singh steps down

Sameer Singh, who led TikTok North America as the head of ad sales, is stepping down from his position, stated a media report.

This movement comes as the ban on the short form video hosting service in the US nears, which is all set to take place on January 19.

Singh, who joined ByteDance in 2019 as the head, global business solutions, APAC, will remain with the company till the end of February, further added the report. He started his career in advertising as an account manager at MullenLowe Lintas Group, and then joined Procter & Gamble, as an assistant brand manager where he worked on the launch of Gillette brand in India.

He was promoted to the position of global trainee, and worked on the blade and razor business. Having also held the position of vice president - media and trial - P&G Greater China & Asia, then, he moved to GSK as vice president and global media head, where he was responsible for global media, which included digital, and media analytics.

Singh joined Google and managed the responsibilities as director - agencies business, India. Then, he moved to GroupM as chief executive officer of South Asian region.

Singh holds a masters in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.