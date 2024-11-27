TV-As-A-Service: How Streambox Media's Dor plans to redefine content consumption

Streambox Media is all set to revolutionize the way entertainment content is consumed in the country with India’s first-ever subscription-based smart television service - Dor. The service combines premium hardware with content from multiple OTT platforms. The homegrown media tech company is also planning to expand its services in Far East countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia.

Founded by Anuj Gandhi, Streambox Media is backed by Micromax Informatics, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures. Scheduled to launch on December 1 on Flipkart, the Dor subscription-based TV service offers a 4K QLED TV equipped with 24 video streaming apps, over 300 live TV channels, gaming, and news.

The Dor TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, a solar-powered remote, and the proprietary Dor Operating System (OS), ensuring a seamless user experience. Manufactured in India with Micromax’s expertise, the production facility has a monthly capacity of up to 500,000 units.

Monetization and Growth Strategy

Discussing the monetization model, Anuj Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, told Storyboard18 "The Indian connected TV ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million in the next five years. We have multiple revenue streams such as TV commerce, gaming, and landing pages. Right now, our focus is on establishing the model and helping users adapt to the TV-as-a-service concept."

Streambox Media aims to retain subscribers beyond the 12-month lock-in period through innovative content strategies and robust after-sales service. The media tech company is offering a 4 year warranty along with security and software upgrades.

Gandhi added, "Personalization is key. Our operating system supports multiple languages, including foreign ones, offering users convenience and affordability. Within three years, we aim to achieve a double-digit market share in the TV ecosystem, depending on the sale of TV sets in value terms."

Interestingly, subscription offers access to five devices including smartphones. The Dor OS also offers content personalization for kids and adults.

The 43-inch Dor subscription TV will be available through Flipkart starting 1st December 2024, priced at Rs 799 per month and with an upfront activation fee of Rs 10,799 (which includes one month’s subscription fee). While Indian consumers can access the service for 55-inch Dor TV at Rs 16,999, 65-inch at Rs 24,999. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are slated for launch in early 2025, expanding the offering for Indian consumers.

Partnerships and Market Penetration

Dor will feature partnerships with premium OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, YouTube, Discovery+, Sun Nxt, Aha, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, and many others. Netlflix will be soon available on the platform.

Speaking about market penetration, Gandhi said, "We are democratizing connected TV via Dor OS. Starting December 1, Dor will be available on Flipkart, followed by other retail chains. The demand from tier-2 and tier-3 towns will drive significant growth, thanks to our affordable pricing."

Global Expansion Plans

According to GroupM's 'The Changing Landscape of Indian Television' report, TV households in India have grown by 1.1 percent CAGR over 2020-2023, reaching 217 million. Connected TVs are expected to reach more than 45 million households by the end of 2024. While 9.8 percent of the total TV advertising revenue went towards Addressable TV services in 2023. .

On global expansion, Gandhi stated, "We are fundamentally a software OS company. While hardware might face challenges in global markets, our OS, developed in India, can scale internationally. We will partner with telecom companies and hardware manufacturers abroad to expand. The Far East, including Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia, will be our initial focus areas."