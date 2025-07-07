Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as CFO

Castrol India Limited has appointed Mrinalini Srinivasan as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 28 July 2025. She succeeds Deepesh Baxi, who moved on from the role in March 2025 to pursue other opportunities.

Srinivasan joins Castrol with over 17 years of experience at P&G India, where she held a range of leadership roles across business units and geographies, including Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Over the years, she has led strategic planning, business forecasting, compliance and commercial finance assignments, building both financial resilience and operational discipline across the organisation.

In her most recent role, she served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Hygiene and Health business and was also the Group Controller at P&G India. Beyond her core finance responsibilities, Srinivasan has been an advocate for inclusive workplaces, having led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts at P&G India. She is an alumna of FMS Delhi and a gold medallist in engineering from SGSITS Indore.

Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “As we continue to transform our business, the finance function remains critical to enabling this journey—through discipline, agility, and forward-looking decision support. Mrinalini’s experience in navigating complex business environments and driving alignment across teams will be a real asset. We are pleased to welcome her to the leadership team.”

As the Chief Financial Officer, Srinivasan will lead Castrol India’s financial function and be a key member of the leadership team. She will help shape and support Castrol’s strategy, oversee financial planning, and guide risk and governance practices.

“It is a privilege to be part of a company with such a rich legacy and strong values. I look forward to working with colleagues across Castrol,” said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan will work closely with the interim CFO Vishal Thakkar through August to ensure a smooth handover. Vishal has been supporting the finance function during the transition, and the company thanks him for his leadership and steady guidance over the past few months.

Rakesh Makhija, Chairman of the Board, Castrol India Limited, added, “We are pleased to welcome Mrinalini to the board. Her experience and balanced approach will be key as we continue to strengthen our foundations and stay focused on long-term, sustainable growth.”