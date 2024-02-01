Unilever’s Ashwath Swaminathan joins Swiggy as chief growth and marketing officer

On-demand food delivery platform Swiggy has appointed Ashwath Swaminathan as chief growth and marketing officer. Swaminathan was the vice president - oral care and deodorants at Unilever.

Swaminathan said, “Today was my last working day at HUL after 17 joyous years. I think of today as my graduation day – because HUL is an institution where I’ve learnt everything I know about business. Thanks to the fantastic culture, businesses & brands, and most importantly wonderful people I’ve had the privilege and good fortune to work with.”

He further said, “HUL is full of great human beings who are capable and driven – an unbeatable combination. It’s here that I learnt and saw that people & businesses with purpose thrive. And working towards Unilever’s mission of making sustainable living commonplace has been incredibly rewarding and fun.”

Swaminathan began his career as a senior research executive at Kantar TNS and started his innings at Unilever as a CMI manager. He holds a post graduate diploma in marketing research from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.

Sriharsha Majety, group chief executive officer of Swiggy, said, "Ashwath brings with him the right experience and a strong track record of strengthening consumer brands and growth marketing through data-driven insights and strategic collaborations. He joins Swiggy at a time of unprecedented opportunity, and we’re excited by the critical role he will play in bringing our mission of unparalleled convenience to life”.

Swaminathan said, “Swiggy is a well-loved and fast-growing brand. I look forward to helping elevate the Swiggy brand for the next chapter of innovation and growth and make it an iconic brand by offering unparalleled convenience to urban Indians."