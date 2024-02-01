comScore

Unilever’s Ashwath Swaminathan joins Swiggy as chief growth and marketing officer

Ashwath Swaminathan led Unilever as vice president - oral care and deodorants.

Feb 1, 2024 2:54 PM
Ashwath Swaminathan began his career as a senior research executive at Kantar TNS and started his innings at Unilever as a CMI manager.

On-demand food delivery platform Swiggy has appointed Ashwath Swaminathan as chief growth and marketing officer. Swaminathan was the vice president - oral care and deodorants at Unilever.

Swaminathan said, “Today was my last working day at HUL after 17 joyous years. I think of today as my graduation day – because HUL is an institution where I’ve learnt everything I know about business. Thanks to the fantastic culture, businesses & brands, and most importantly wonderful people I’ve had the privilege and good fortune to work with.”

He further said, “HUL is full of great human beings who are capable and driven – an unbeatable combination. It’s here that I learnt and saw that people & businesses with purpose thrive. And working towards Unilever’s mission of making sustainable living commonplace has been incredibly rewarding and fun.”

Swaminathan began his career as a senior research executive at Kantar TNS and started his innings at Unilever as a CMI manager. He holds a post graduate diploma in marketing research from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.

Sriharsha Majety, group chief executive officer of Swiggy, said, "Ashwath brings with him the right experience and a strong track record of strengthening consumer brands and growth marketing through data-driven insights and strategic collaborations. He joins Swiggy at a time of unprecedented opportunity, and we’re excited by the critical role he will play in bringing our mission of unparalleled convenience to life”.

Swaminathan said, “Swiggy is a well-loved and fast-growing brand. I look forward to helping elevate the Swiggy brand for the next chapter of innovation and growth and make it an iconic brand by offering unparalleled convenience to urban Indians."

Swiggy has further fortified its leadership team with key appointments. The recent additions include Anirban Roy, vice president - growth, revenue and category, Swiggy instamart and Dipak Krishnamani - VP Swiggy Mall.


First Published on Feb 1, 2024 2:35 PM

