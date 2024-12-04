Unilever’s global chief of transformation Nicky Sparshott quits

Nicky Sparshott, who led Unilever as global chief of tranformation has stepped down from her position. During her tenure, Sparshott led the Unilever Global Transformation Office to design and land complex organizational change initiatives, at scale, enhancing efficiency, innovation, competitive advantage and value creation.

In a note, she shared, "After an incredible 18 years at Unilever, most recently as Global Chief of Transformation and former CEO of Unilever ANZ, I have made the decision to leave Unilever and build the next stage of my career. As I consider my next CEO role, I am going to take some time to reconnect with family and friends and to finish a book I am writing on the value of love as the new corporate currency, supercharging performance!"

Further, she added, "Within Unilever, I have had a variety of senior leadership roles across the globe, leading complex multi-category businesses and multi-cultural teams. It has been enriching and rewarding – from steering pioneering growth agendas to driving large scale change initiatives, leveraging the best of brands, innovation, structure, talent, and technology. This company has been a blue thread, woven through my life."

Sparshott began her career at HP as sales and marketing coordinator, and then joined Procter & Gamble as brand manager. Then, she joined Unilever as assistant brand manager and then moved to The Coca Cola Company as senior marketing manager.