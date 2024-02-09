Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe to retire in mid-2024 after 37 years

Unilever’s chief people and transformation officer, Nitin Paranjpe, will retire by mid-2024, about 37 years after joining the FMCG juggernaut as a management trainee.

"I am very grateful to Nitin for everything he has done in the company. By the way, he will continue as the chair of Hindustan Unilever for the foreseeable future. And I am very grateful that he will use all his expertise and experience in that key role," Unilever chief executive officer Hein Schumacher said.