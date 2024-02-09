comScore

Brand Makers

Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe to retire in mid-2024 after 37 years

The chief people and transformation officer, Nitin Paranjpe, will retire by mid-2024.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 8:31 AM
Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe to retire in mid-2024 after 37 years
Nitin Paranjpe, 61, joined Unilever's Indian unit in 1987 as a management trainee. He was the youngest CEO at the Indian unit and had a successful five-year tenure at the helm of HUL before he took on the role of president-homecare business in 2013.

Unilever’s chief people and transformation officer, Nitin Paranjpe, will retire by mid-2024, about 37 years after joining the FMCG juggernaut as a management trainee.

"I am very grateful to Nitin for everything he has done in the company. By the way, he will continue as the chair of Hindustan Unilever for the foreseeable future. And I am very grateful that he will use all his expertise and experience in that key role," Unilever chief executive officer Hein Schumacher said.

Paranjpe, 61, joined Unilever's Indian unit in 1987 as a management trainee. He was the youngest CEO at the Indian unit and had a successful five-year tenure at the helm of HUL before he took on the role of president-homecare business in 2013. Under his watch, annual revenue grew to Rs 26,000 crore in 2013 from Rs 16,000 crore in 2008. He was also Unilever's second Indian-origin COO in 2019.


Tags
First Published on Feb 9, 2024 8:31 AM

