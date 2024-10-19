            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • unilevers-samir-singh-joins-colgate-palmolive-as-evp-marketing-apac-45352

      Unilever's Samir Singh joins Colgate-Palmolive as EVP - Marketing, APAC

      Previously, Samir Singh led Unilever as Chair, Unilever Asia and Head, Unilever Singapore Hub.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 19, 2024 8:17 AM
      Unilever's Samir Singh joins Colgate-Palmolive as EVP - Marketing, APAC
      Samir Singh began his career as an area sales manager at Hindustan Unilever and over a period has held various roles in different capacities. (Image source: PR Week)

      Samir Singh, who led Unilever as Chair, Unilever Asia and Head, Unilever Singapore Hub, will be joining Colgate-Palmolive as EVP Marketing for the Asia-Pacific division, effective December 01, 2024.

      Singh stated, "Looking forward to this exciting role, and to be a part of a great organisation, with great brands and great people!

      Singh began his career as an area sales manager at Hindustan Unilever and over a period has held various roles in different capacities. As the former area sales manager, Singh worked in the Foods division of HUL, looking after the critical Delhi Metro, Punjab and Haryana sales areas. He grew share of Savoury and Oils in the two years there and successfully integrated the Best Foods distribution system in Delhi.

      As the former chief marketing officer of personal care at Unilever, Singh led marketing, strategy, innovation, communication and advertising for three categories - skin cleansing, deodorants and oral care, across a global portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 19, 2024 8:17 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Ajaz Ahmed leaves AKQA after three decades

      Ajaz Ahmed leaves AKQA after three decades

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Google, SPNI, Yes Bank and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Google, SPNI, Yes Bank and more

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping - The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris

      Bookstrapping - The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris

      Brand Makers

      Zee Entertainment approves Punit Goenka's reappointment as MD & CEO

      Zee Entertainment approves Punit Goenka's reappointment as MD & CEO

      Brand Makers

      TTK Prestige promotes Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director

      TTK Prestige promotes Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director

      Brand Makers

      Google leadership reshuffle: Prabhakar Raghavan becomes CTO, Nick Fox takes over Search

      Google leadership reshuffle: Prabhakar Raghavan becomes CTO, Nick Fox takes over Search

      Brand Makers

      Apple's Chief People officer Carol Surface resigns

      Apple's Chief People officer Carol Surface resigns