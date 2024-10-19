Unilever's Samir Singh joins Colgate-Palmolive as EVP - Marketing, APAC

ADVERTISEMENT
Samir Singh, who led Unilever as Chair, Unilever Asia and Head, Unilever Singapore Hub, will be joining Colgate-Palmolive as EVP Marketing for the Asia-Pacific division, effective December 01, 2024.
Singh stated, "Looking forward to this exciting role, and to be a part of a great organisation, with great brands and great people!
Singh began his career as an area sales manager at Hindustan Unilever and over a period has held various roles in different capacities. As the former area sales manager, Singh worked in the Foods division of HUL, looking after the critical Delhi Metro, Punjab and Haryana sales areas. He grew share of Savoury and Oils in the two years there and successfully integrated the Best Foods distribution system in Delhi.
As the former chief marketing officer of personal care at Unilever, Singh led marketing, strategy, innovation, communication and advertising for three categories - skin cleansing, deodorants and oral care, across a global portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others.