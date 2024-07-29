Unilever's Samir Singh to leave the FMCG giant after 27 years

Unilever veteran Samir Singh will be leaving the FMCG major after 27 years. Singh is currently the chair of Unilever Asia and head of Unilever Singapore Hub.

Announcing his departure, Singh said, “We tend to remember our careers and life as a series of big events, the highs and the lows. But I would argue that life truly happens in the nooks and crannies, the ebb and flow of daily existence. What kept me at Unilever and Hindustan Unilever for such a long time, beyond the diversity of roles and locations, beyond the successes and failures, are the small and often overlooked joys of this everyday existence."

Singh added, “When the culture and values of an organisation are congruent with yours, it is possible to do well in business, disrupt the status quo, face many setbacks, and still totally enjoy the everyday ‘work’ of getting there.”

On his next move, he said, "I’m delighted to say that I have formally accepted a great role in a company I have always admired - for their brands and for their values. I will announce/join towards the end of the year after serving out my garden leave."

Singh has well over two decades of experience in Beauty & Personal Care across multiple categories like Skin Care, Bath & Body and Make-up, and across all big global markets. He also led an 8-10 billion dollar portfolio - the world’s largest Skin Cleansing business (including brands like Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy and many others) and Oral Care (Pepsodent, Signal, Closeup, Zendium, etc.). Singh was a member of the Global Beauty & Personal Care LT, Board member of Unilever Asia Pte Ltd, Ex-Executive Director, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Management Committee.