M&M CEO Anish Shah on why saying 'no' can be the biggest gift a CEO receives

Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah, often called the "people's CEO," believes that constructive dissent is not a challenge to authority but a catalyst for growth. In a recent interview with PTI, Shah recounted how, just a month into his tenure at Mahindra Group 11 years ago, he rejected a proposal that his boss, Anand Mahindra planned to present to the board.
Shah, who joined the conglomerate in 2014 as head of group strategy and became CEO in April 2021, said his blunt "no" was met with openness. "Anand in his usual style invited me to the board meeting the next day and asked me to share my viewpoint directly," Shah recalled.
The boss sided with him, marking an early example of the group's culture of empowering voices across levels.
"To me, I would take the 'no' as a gift," Shah said, stressing that it takes courage for employees three levels below leadership to speak up, and equal courage for leaders to listen. He credits Anand Mahindra for fostering an environment where diverse opinions are not only heard but sought out.
Shah emphasised that empowerment at Mahindra extends beyond immediate managers to employees closest to customers. The freedom to express ideas at all levels, he noted, helps the group balance core competencies with innovation.
Challenging the perception that CEOs operate purely through power, Shah told PTI, "A good leader will get things done because others want to do it." His leadership approach centers on Mahindra's purpose, values, strategic direction, and operational excellence, while trusting talented teams to manage day-to-day work.
On the company's success, Shah acknowledged Anand Mahindra's decision to let professionals lead while remaining available for guidance. He also underlined the Mahindra Group's long-standing ethos - rooted in its 1945 founding - of meritocracy, dignity of labour, and opposition to antisocial trends.