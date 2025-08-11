Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan heads to White House after Trump calls for ouster: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called for his removal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to WSJ, Tan is expected to hold an extensive conversation with Trump to explain his personal and professional background and outline how Intel could work more closely with the U.S. government.
He is reportedly planning to emphasize Intel's role in national security and reaffirm his commitment to keeping the company's manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
Last week, Trump demanded Tan's immediate ouster, calling him "highly conflicted" due to his alleged connection with Chinese firms, and expressing doubts about his plans to revive the struggling American chipmaker. The rare public intervention by a U.S. president sparked heated debate among investors and industry watchers, the report added.
In response to the criticism, Tan said he shared Trump’s commitment to strengthening U.S. national and economic security.