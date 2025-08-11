Nokia to expand research and development hub in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Telecom equipment maker Nokia is set to expand its research and development (R&D) centre in India by recruiting more local talent, according to media reports.
Nokia India Country Manager Tarun Chhabra reaffirmed the company's three-decade-long commitment to India. underscoring its role in building local skills and strengthening the talent pool, reports added.
He also highlighted cybersecurity as a top priority for global telecom operators and said Nokia is committed to further investing in local capabilities in this domain.
According to reports, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSNL and global telecom gear makers - Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, and Qualcomm - to roll out advanced training in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, and digital technologies.
Under the programme, Nokia will train 300 students annually in 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications. Ericsson will offer hands-on 5G training and online learning modules under its Ericsson Educate Program to more than 2,000 students each year, the reports added.