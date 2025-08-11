Tesla expands India presence with second showroom in Delhi's Aerocity

ADVERTISEMENT
US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla has accelerated its India expansion, opening its second showroom on Monday at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, Delhi.
The launch comes less than a month after its debut showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15, 2025, as per media reports.
Spread over 8,200 square feet, the Delhi facility will serve customers across the National Capital Region (NCR) and is strategically located between Delhi and Gurugram, close to the airport, embassies, and corporate hubs - key areas for reaching high-net-worth individuals, frequent flyers, and corporate fleet buyers.
The showroom features four V4 Superchargers installed in the basement parking, each offering 250 kW DC charging at Rs 24 per kWh. This allows the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) to add around 238 km of range in just 15 minutes, and the Long Range RWD variant to gain about 267 km in the same time. Initially restricted to Tesla owners, the chargers will be opened to the public at a later stage.
This marks Tesla's second operational Supercharger site in India, following the Mumbai installation at One BKC, with plans to expand to eight locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur within the next year.
Tesla currently sells the Model Y in two versions in India. The RWD variant, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), offers a 60 kWh battery and a 500 km WLTP range. The Long Range RWD version, at Rs 67.89 lakh, extends range to 622 km.
Both can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in under six seconds, have a top speed of 201 kmph, and come with an optional self-driving package for Rs 6 lakh, pending regulatory clearance, reports suggest.
At the Delhi Experience Centre, visitors can explore the Model Y, book test drives, and experience Autopilot demonstrations.
The site also features Tesla's merchandise and accessories section. Customers can book online, with deliveries prioritised for Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram buyers, and vehicles delivered directly to homes via flat-bed trucks.
The company is expected to launch the Model 3 next, while the Model S and Model X remain under consideration but face regulatory and size-related constraints.