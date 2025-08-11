Lok Sabha clears sports governance, anti-doping Bills amid opposition protests

ADVERTISEMENT
The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared two significant pieces of legislation — the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill — despite loud protests from opposition benches during the ongoing monsoon session.
The bills, moved by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aim to overhaul the governance of sports bodies in India and strengthen the country’s anti-doping framework.
Introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill seeks to establish a uniform framework for the recognition and regulation of national sports bodies. It mandates the creation of the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, and dedicated National and Regional Sports Federations for each designated sport, all aligned with their respective international federations.
The bill also stipulates mandatory codes of ethics, grievance redressal mechanisms, and oversight of elections within these bodies, while granting the central government power to issue clarifications in case of conflict between domestic law and international charters.
The legislation sets strict eligibility norms for executive committee members, including age limits, term caps, and mandatory representation of women and sportspersons. It also establishes the National Sports Board (NSB) to grant recognition, regulate funding, and intervene in cases of mismanagement or loss of international recognition.
Additionally, a National Sports Tribunal will be formed to adjudicate disputes, headed by a sitting or former Supreme Court judge or Chief Justice of a High Court, with appeals routed directly to the Supreme Court or, where applicable, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
The central government will have authority to exempt certain sports bodies from provisions of the law if deemed in the public interest.
The passage of the bills was marked by heavy sloganeering and walkouts by opposition members, who alleged that the government was rushing the legislation without adequate consultation with athletes and federations. However, the treasury benches ensured smooth passage through their majority.
The bills now move to the Rajya Sabha for consideration.