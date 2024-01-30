Vir S Advani to become chairman and managing director of Blue Star

The Board of Blue Star Limited has unanimously approved the elevation of Vir S Advani as Chairman & Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2024. He will succeed Shailesh Haribhakti, who will be completing two consecutive terms as Independent Director and will be retiring from the Board on March 31, 2024.

Shailesh Haribhakti joined the Board of Blue Star in 2005 as an Independent Director and was elevated to the position of Independent Chairman in 2019. Under his exemplary leadership, the Company grew significantly with all its businesses performing very well.

Vir S Advani holds bachelor’s degrees in Systems Engineering and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also completed a comprehensive Executive Management Program at the Harvard Business School. After a 2-year working stint in a private equity firm in New York, Vir joined Blue Star Infotech Ltd in 2000, and later founded Blue Star Design & Engineering Ltd in 2003, designated as its Chief Executive Officer. In 2007, he moved to Blue Star as Vice President - Corporate Affairs. He was promoted as Executive Vice President in 2008; President - Corporate Affairs & Special Projects in 2009; Executive Director in 2010. In 2016, Vir was appointed Managing Director of the Company. He was, thereafter, elevated to the position of Vice Chairman, and re-designated Vice Chairman & Managing Director on April 1, 2019.

