Virat Kohli revamps Instagram; personal feed now free of brand promotions

In a quiet but noticeable digital move, cricket icon Virat Kohli has revamped his Instagram profile on Wednesday, April 9, by removing all brand endorsements from his main feed. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star, also the most-followed Indian athlete on Instagram, has strategically shifted all promotional content to the ‘Reels’ section, leaving his ‘Posts’ grid focused entirely on personal moments.
From gym sessions and family time to training clips and updates on his entrepreneurial ventures, Kohli’s refreshed grid now reflects a cleaner, more curated aesthetic. While there has been no official statement from Kohli or his team regarding the change, the move has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans.
Some wondered whether the cricketer is stepping away from brand deals altogether, but a closer look reveals that the ads haven’t disappeared, they’ve just moved.
This subtle reshuffling seems to be a conscious effort to streamline his digital presence. In an age where social media plays a pivotal role in personal branding, Kohli’s decision to separate lifestyle updates from commercial content may be aimed at enhancing fan engagement while still maintaining his brand associations, just in a less intrusive, more strategic manner.
The move may also reflect a broader shift in how top-tier celebrities balance authenticity with monetization online. With his grid now doubling as a “homepage,” it’s possible Kohli is gearing up to place greater emphasis on his personal ventures and image, leveraging the power of aesthetics to drive deeper connection and reach.