Vishal Parekh joins CyberPowerPC India as COO; Parekh was Nodwin Gaming's marketing head

Considered the biggest North American gaming PC brand, CyberPower Inc., has announced its launch in India and appointed Vishal Parekh as the country's Chief Operating Officer. CyberPowerPC India, a joint venture between CyberPowerPC and Creative Newtech, offers top-tier custom-made gaming PCs with verified FPS specs and seamless configurators, and for the first time has forayed into Asia.

Parekh's role will focus on steering CyberPowerPC India's strategy to align with local market needs while maintaining the brand's global standards of innovation and quality. This will bolster CyberPowerPC’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art gaming systems across India. He brings a wealth of experience in the gaming and technology sectors, having previously held marketing leadership roles at Nodwin Gaming, Kingston, and HyperX.

Eric Cheung, CEO and Founder of CyberPowerPC, said, “Parekh’s profound understanding of the Indian gaming market and his track record of transformative leadership are invaluable as we expand into India. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge gaming systems and contributing to this rapidly growing region.”

Vishal Parekh, COO of CyberPowerPC India, added, “. CyberPowerPC is here to enhance the PC gaming ecosystem in India through extensive customer support, including on-site service and extended on-site service options, eventually providing gamers and enthusiasts with a seamless and immersive PC gaming experience.”

Under his leadership, CyberPowerPC will give Indian gamers access to the same top-tier products as their global counterparts, including systems tested for FPS specs through UL Solutions. The product line-up includes custom-built gaming PCs featuring the latest technology from trusted partners like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, the extended on-site service ensures that customers receive prompt and efficient support whenever needed.