VLCC elevates Vikas Gupta to managing director and group CEO

VLCC, a premium beauty and skincare brand, announced that its Group Chief Executive Officer, Vikas Gupta, will be elevated to the role of Managing Director and Group CEO, effective immediately. Gupta was appointed Group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.

Gupta was previously CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa, Nykaa Pro, Nykaa International. He was the chief customer and marketing officer at Flipkart. Gupta's longest stint was with Hindustan Unilever with 21 years spent across Unilever's global markets.

In his new capacity, Gupta will continue to lead the company's strategic direction, focusing on driving overall business growth by leveraging technology and prioritizing customer-centric approaches to introduce the finest beauty and skincare products to the Indian market. With decades of global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms, Gupta has played a pivotal role in VLCC's growth in India, fostering new opportunities for expansion and development.

Gupta said about the new role, "A big thank you to the VLCC board for welcoming me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I take it as an affirmation of the work my team and I have been doing over the last several months to realise the true potential of this powerhouse brand called VLCC. The work continues with even more energy and vigour."

Founded by Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre in 1989, the VLCC Group was incorporated in 1996 and is among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Skincare, Beauty & Wellness Industry in India. The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counsellors.