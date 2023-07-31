CXO Moves: Exec movements at Google, GroupM, Dentsu, Ogilvy, Disney+Hotstar and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Previous: Director of news, Google

Google laid off Madhav Chinnappa from his respective position. Having had a run of 13 years at the tech giant, he comes with an experience of more than two decades. He has worked with companies like Associated Press Television News, United Business Media and BBC.

Saif Shaikh

Previous: COO - Madison Medis Pinnacle, Madison World

Present: Head of Nexus (GroupM) - Non-biddable, India

GroupM Nexus India has roped in Saif Shaikh in a new role. Shaikh has an experience of more than a decade and has worked with media agencies like Maxus and Madison Media.

Jose Leon

Previous: Senior vice president, APAC - client partner, Valtech

Present: Chief executive officer, dentsu X

Dentsu X has brought Jose Leon on board as chief executive officer. He has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Onida, Ricoh India, Xerox, Adobe and Publicis Groupe.

Nikhil Rastogi

Previous: Country manager, Dyson Austria, GmbH

Present: Managing director - Dyson Benelux, Dyson

Dyson has promoted Nikhil Rastogi in a new position. He is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked for Maruti Udyog, Marico, Dabur India, HSBC Hong Kong, Citi and Amazon.

Kingshuk Mitra

Previous: COO, APAC, Essence, GroupM

Present: Head of ad sales, Star Sports, Disney Star

Disney Star has roped in Kingshuk Mitra as head of sales. He comes with an experience of more than two decades and has worked with companies like WPP, Emami and Madison World.

Sujith Kumar Nair

Previous: Assistant general manager, Paytm Insider

Present: Lead - brand partnerships, Swiggy

Sujith Kumar Nair has joined Swiggy in a new role. Nair comes with an experience of 15 years and has worked across Radio Mirchi, NDTV, ESPN, Sony Music Entertainment and Times Network.

Alok Jain

Previous: EVP and head, Disney Star’s Telugu, Bengali, Oriya and Kannada business

Present: President and head of colours - Hindi and regional, Viacom18

Viacom18 appoints Alok Jain in a new role. Jain has an experience of 21 years and has worked with companies Intelligent Information Systems, The Boston Consulting Group, Bharat Forge and Hyderabad Industries.

Priyanka Agrawal

Previous: Founder and chief executive officer, Forward Slash Consulting

Present: Co-founder, Punt Partners

Punt Partners has roped in Priyanka Agrawal in a new role. Agrawal, who was the co-founder at Fractal Ink, a Dentsu-owned design consultancy firm, comes with an experience of more than two decades. She has worked across companies like SNA Architects, Archytype Consultants and A&N Media.

Dhruv Dhawan

Previous: Industry lead - FMCG and CPG D2C

Present: Head of ads, Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar has roped in Dhruv Dhawan as head of ads. In his role, he will be responsible for driving advertising revenues for the streaming platform. Dhawan comes with an experience of 22 years and started his career at Electrolux Kelvinator. He has also worked at companies like Bharti Airtel and Accenture.

Karthik Krishnan

Previous: Creative director, Ogilvy

Karthik Krishnan has moved on from his respective role at Ogilvy. He comes with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Spanco BPO, Cactus Communications, Isobar, Terribly Tiny Tales.

Raunak Pachisia

Previous: Assistant general manager - marketing, ABP Network

Present: Assistant vice president - marketing, Zee Media Corporation

Zee Media Corporation has appointed Raunak Pachisia in a new role. He is armed with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Rediffusion Y&R, Videocon Industries and Samsung Electronics.

Neha Sharma Katyal

Previous: Director of sales, Spotify

Present: Director of agency sales, Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar has roped in Neha Sharma Katyal in a new role. She has an experience of 15 years and has worked across Network18, BBC Worldwide, Disney Star and Twitter.

Jyotirmoy Ghosal

Previous: Business head - Offline India region, OnePlus

Present: Chief business officer, Nu Living

Nu Living has brought Jyotirmoy Ghosal on board in a new role. He is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across BPL, Samsung Electronics, LeEco, Huawei Consumer Business Group and Sleepwell.

Rajib Dey

Previous: Brand marketing lead, Sun TV Network

Present: Head of marketing, SVF Entertainment

SVF Entertainment has appointed Rajib Dey in a new role. He comes with an experience of 15 years and has worked across Ambuja Neotia, Bennett Coleman and Co and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Vishwajeet Singh Rana

Previous: Senior vice president \ country head, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Present: Head of marketing, Droom

Droom appoints Vishwajeet Singh Rana as head of marketing. He comes with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Luxottica Group, Ogilvy Public Relations, Giorgio Armani, McCann Worldgroup, Max New York Life and HDFC Life.