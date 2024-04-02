Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Vikram Sharma to Group VP, head of consumer products, APAC

Vikram Sharma, who led Warner Bros. Discovery as head - consumer products, advertising and partnerships, has been promoted to the position of group vice president, head of consumer products, APAC.
In his last position, Sharma handled P&L responsibility for the consumer products retail and licensing across INSEAK (India, South East Asia, HK , TW and South Korea) as well as the advertising sales business for SEA. He was responsible for the One Warner Media partnership business which spans across multiple industry touch points.
Sharma began his career at Reckitt Benckiser, and went on to work across The Walt Disney Company India and Turner.
As the general manager of Warner Bros Entertainment, he was responsible for licensing and retail business for SEA, India, HK, Taiwan and South Korea across Warner Bros, Cartoon Network and HBO.