comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Vikram Sharma to Group VP, head of consumer products, APAC

      Previously, Vikram Sharma led Warner Bros. Discovery as head - consumer products, advertising and partnerships.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 7:32 PM
      Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Vikram Sharma to Group VP, head of consumer products, APAC
      As the general manager of Warner Bros Entertainment, he was responsible for licensing and retail business for SEA, India, HK, Taiwan and South Korea across Warner Bros, Cartoon Network and HBO.

      Vikram Sharma, who led Warner Bros. Discovery as head - consumer products, advertising and partnerships, has been promoted to the position of group vice president, head of consumer products, APAC.

      In his last position, Sharma handled P&L responsibility for the consumer products retail and licensing across INSEAK (India, South East Asia, HK , TW and South Korea) as well as the advertising sales business for SEA. He was responsible for the One Warner Media partnership business which spans across multiple industry touch points.

      Sharma began his career at Reckitt Benckiser, and went on to work across The Walt Disney Company India and Turner.

      As the general manager of Warner Bros Entertainment, he was responsible for licensing and retail business for SEA, India, HK, Taiwan and South Korea across Warner Bros, Cartoon Network and HBO.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 7:32 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Swiggy's Vikas Jayna joins Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer

      Swiggy's Vikas Jayna joins Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer

      Brand Makers

      Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head - brand and content marketing

      Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head - brand and content marketing

      Brand Makers

      Mullen Lintas's Hari Krishnan joins Quotient Ventures as group chief business officer

      Mullen Lintas's Hari Krishnan joins Quotient Ventures as group chief business officer

      Brand Makers

      FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja as chief executive officer

      FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja as chief executive officer

      Brand Makers

      Table Space appoints Megha Agarwal as CMO

      Table Space appoints Megha Agarwal as CMO

      Brand Makers

      BCCI invites IPL team owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

      BCCI invites IPL team owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

      Brand Makers

      Marico-owned Beardo's CEO goes on sabbatical; Top execs of the company quit

      Marico-owned Beardo's CEO goes on sabbatical; Top execs of the company quit