      FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja as chief executive officer

      In his new role, Gaurav Dudeja will drive strategic direction and execution, working closely with the senior management team to enhance market position and foster growth across all business operations.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 1:05 PM
      Gaurav Dudeja has led and fostered successful client partnerships, stated the agency in the release.

      FCB Interface, part of FCB Group India, has elevated Gaurav Dudeja to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of FCB Interface, effective immediately.

      Dudeja has led and fostered successful client partnerships, the agency said. As he steps up in a new role as CEO, he will drive strategic direction and execution, working closely with the senior management team to enhance its market position and foster growth across all business operations, the ad firm added.

      The agency also said Joemon Thaliath, vice chairman and CEO, is retiring. Thaliath's role as a founding partner of FCB Interface has been pivotal, and his contributions have been foundational to the agency's journey, it added.

      "It's always gratifying to witness our leaders advance and embrace new responsibilities. Gaurav is a business leader who embodies exceptional talent and drive, consistently exhibiting forward-thinking strategies. Since his appointment, FCB Interface has experienced significant growth. With his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to delivering top-tier solutions for our clients, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in shaping a promising future for FCB Interface and the broader FCB Group," stated Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia.

      "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Joe for his remarkable leadership and invaluable contributions to FCB Interface and the industry throughout the thirty-year tenure. His exceptional guidance and vision have driven our agencies' success. We wish him a joyous and fulfilling retirement," Sinha continued.


      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 12:58 PM

