comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Watch brand Timex ropes in Paul Ruban as brand head

      In his last role, Paul Ruban was director - planning, APAC and EMEA, for Fossil Group.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 7:50 AM
      Watch brand Timex ropes in Paul Ruban as brand head
      The global watch brand announced just this week that it is back at the 17th edition of TATA IPL with a partnership with Punjab Kings that makes it the ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’. This association will see Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a very prominent logo placement on the trousers.

      Timex has appointed Paul Ruban as brand head. Ruban joins Timex from Fossil Group where he was director - planning, APAC and EMEA. Ruban has more than 21 years experience in sales, product, merchandise planning, marketing and brand across diverse categories and brands.

      The global watch brand announced just this week that it is back at the 17th edition of TATA IPL with a partnership with Punjab Kings that makes it the ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’. This association will see Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a very prominent logo placement on the trousers.

      This partnership with Punjab Kings, is in line with the brand’s strategy to reach out to masses and ride the wave of excitement around cricket.

      In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Timex Group President and CEO Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, had said the Indian market holds immense importance for the company, ranking as its second-largest revenue source after North America.

      Schmidt said, "From a growth perspective, with a population that continually moves into the consuming class and watch penetration still below 15 percent, there is significant potential for expansion, especially considering that multiple watch ownership is below 5 percent. The market is expansive, growing faster than many others, with traditional watches experiencing an annual growth rate of around 10 percent."

      He added, "Having been a presence in India for over 35 years, our brand enjoys strong awareness, high appreciation for quality and value for money, and robust relationships with trade partners. The alignment of these factors positions us well for continued success in India, with expectations of a growth rate surpassing that of most other markets for the foreseeable future, as has been the case in recent years."


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 7:50 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Fulcrum Digital ropes in Sathish Raghunathan as chief financial officer

      Fulcrum Digital ropes in Sathish Raghunathan as chief financial officer

      Brand Makers

      Jamshed Taraporwala joins Table Space as executive director - India Enterprise Business Development

      Jamshed Taraporwala joins Table Space as executive director - India Enterprise Business Development

      Brand Makers

      Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

      Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

      Brand Makers

      GroupM's Mindshare appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as principal partner - content+ (Unilever)

      GroupM's Mindshare appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as principal partner - content+ (Unilever)

      Brand Makers

      Noise's chief marketing officer Gaurav Mehta quits

      Noise's chief marketing officer Gaurav Mehta quits

      Brand Makers

      Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services' MD Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla resigns

      Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services' MD Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla resigns

      Brand Makers

      Paytm denies layoffs as SVP Praveen Sharma quits the fintech firm

      Paytm denies layoffs as SVP Praveen Sharma quits the fintech firm