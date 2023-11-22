comScore

Brand Makers

Wavemaker appoints Chris Worsley as global performance lead

Chris Worsley joins from Dentsu’s iProspect where he held the position of UK Group managing director and led the agency’s global performance clients.

By  Storyboard18Nov 22, 2023 9:24 AM
Wavemaker appoints Chris Worsley as global performance lead
Chris Worsley will be responsible for delivering performance strategy for Wavemaker’s global clients, collaborating closely with global GroupM Nexus leadership.

Wavemaker has appointed Chris Worsley as global performance lead. Reporting to Anna Hickey, global consultancy lead and global client president at Wavemaker and Sargi Mann, global practices leader at GroupM Nexus, Worsley will be based in London.

Worsley will be responsible for delivering performance strategy for Wavemaker’s global clients, collaborating closely with global GroupM Nexus leadership. He will also play a key role in new business pitches, integrating leading activation capabilities for GroupM Nexus.

Worsley joins from Dentsu’s iProspect where he held the position of UK Group managing director and led the agency’s global performance clients. During his eight years with the agency, Worsley played a key role evolving iProspect from performance specialist to digital-first integrated media agency, launching the agency’s ‘Brands Accelerated’ proposition and as part of the team that won new clients including Kering, Pandora, The Economist, and Carlsberg. In a career spanning over 20 years, Worsley has also held digital leadership roles at JWT, AnalogFolk and Havas Work Club.

Anna Hickey, global consultancy lead and global client president, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the Wavemaker family to lead such an important area of the business as we continuously aim to set new benchmarks for the industry across our practices.

His extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and media strategy will be greatly valuable to transform and drive better ways to grow for our clients and create new business opportunities.”

Worsley said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Wavemaker as Global Performance Lead. The agency has an incredible track record of delivering transformational client growth and consistently pushing the boundaries of media innovation. I look forward to joining the team and leading the delivery of progressive, scaled digital performance solutions to drive continued growth and success for Wavemaker’s clients.”

Worsley will start the role in January 2024.   


Tags
First Published on Nov 22, 2023 9:24 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more