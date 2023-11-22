Wavemaker appoints Chris Worsley as global performance lead

Wavemaker has appointed Chris Worsley as global performance lead. Reporting to Anna Hickey, global consultancy lead and global client president at Wavemaker and Sargi Mann, global practices leader at GroupM Nexus, Worsley will be based in London.

Worsley will be responsible for delivering performance strategy for Wavemaker’s global clients, collaborating closely with global GroupM Nexus leadership. He will also play a key role in new business pitches, integrating leading activation capabilities for GroupM Nexus.

Worsley joins from Dentsu’s iProspect where he held the position of UK Group managing director and led the agency’s global performance clients. During his eight years with the agency, Worsley played a key role evolving iProspect from performance specialist to digital-first integrated media agency, launching the agency’s ‘Brands Accelerated’ proposition and as part of the team that won new clients including Kering, Pandora, The Economist, and Carlsberg. In a career spanning over 20 years, Worsley has also held digital leadership roles at JWT, AnalogFolk and Havas Work Club.

Anna Hickey, global consultancy lead and global client president, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the Wavemaker family to lead such an important area of the business as we continuously aim to set new benchmarks for the industry across our practices.

His extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and media strategy will be greatly valuable to transform and drive better ways to grow for our clients and create new business opportunities.”

Worsley said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Wavemaker as Global Performance Lead. The agency has an incredible track record of delivering transformational client growth and consistently pushing the boundaries of media innovation. I look forward to joining the team and leading the delivery of progressive, scaled digital performance solutions to drive continued growth and success for Wavemaker’s clients.”