Wavemaker's Ajay Gupte on AI innovation and the future of Connected TV

In a conversation filled with insights on the rapidly evolving media landscape, Ajay Gupte, the CEO of Wavemaker South Asia, shares his reflections on the digital transformation of advertising, the rise of connected TV (CTV), and the role artificial intelligence (AI) plays in reshaping the industry. As a key player at Wavemaker, a global media agency that has dominated new business rankings, Gupte is optimistic about the future, particularly as new technologies continue to redefine the marketing playbook.

Looking back on 2024, Gupte is quick to celebrate what he calls “another fabulous year” for Wavemaker. The agency maintained its position as the top performer on the COMvergence New Business list for the fourth consecutive year. Wavemaker’s success isn’t limited to revenue growth, however. Gupte highlights the agency's achievements in creativity and innovation, noting how the agency's recognition at industry awards continues to set it apart.

“At EMVIES 2024, Wavemaker itself earned more than 50% of the total points awarded,” he says, underscoring the agency’s collective strength. What once began as a few standout clients winning awards has transformed into a broader, agency-wide accomplishment. The victories are not just about accolades; they reflect Wavemaker’s ability to bring together diverse expertise and innovative strategies that resonate across multiple sectors.

What drives these successes, according to Gupte, is the agency’s commitment to forward-thinking initiatives. “We want to do things which are new, pathbreaking, and future-focused,” he says. Whether it’s creating new marketing frameworks or investing in emerging technologies, Wavemaker’s approach remains rooted in a willingness to adapt and innovate.

One of the defining trends that Gupte sees in 2024 is the growing impact of AI on the advertising industry. Moving beyond the early hype, AI is now deeply embedded in how Wavemaker approaches media planning and campaign execution. Gupte outlines how the agency is leveraging AI to automate routine tasks—like organizing data and selecting channels—freeing up creative teams to focus on more strategic objectives.

“We are using AI in three ways. One, to understand the consumer and create better marketing plans. Two, to automate repetitive tasks. And three, for smarter planning,” he explains. This approach hinges on Wavemaker's proprietary platform, Architect, which consolidates data from various media sources and enables highly targeted and personalized advertising. With a database that includes detailed demographic and psychographic profiles, the platform allows the agency to reach individuals with unprecedented precision. The result: more effective ad campaigns, optimized for real-world consumer behavior.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise of CTV is another area Gupte sees as transformative. He points to the advantages CTV offers both from a programming and ad delivery standpoint. CTVs, or connected TVs, are gaining traction in India, with an estimated 50 million households now owning a connected television. “We know that the number of CTVs we have is close to 42 million,” Gupte says. “But there may be homes where we’re not delivering ads, so the total number could be higher.”

Wavemaker’s ability to deliver targeted ads through its proprietary ad delivery system, developed by GroupM, is a game-changer in the growing CTV space. Rather than purchasing ads individually from platforms like Disney, Sony, or Zee, Wavemaker’s system integrates these platforms, automating ad buys across multiple channels. “If I want 50% of my audience to see my ad five times, the platform will do that,” Gupte says. “It’s a phenomenal product that GroupM has developed.”

Another significant trend that Gupte identifies is the rise of quick commerce, which has transformed the way consumers interact with brands. As consumers increasingly turn to instant delivery services for everything from groceries to gadgets, Gupte sees quick commerce influencing how brands engage with consumers at the top of the marketing funnel.

“The habits created by quick commerce are here to stay,” he remarks. “It’s difficult to reverse those habits once they’re ingrained. What we’re seeing is that convenience is becoming a powerful driver of consumer behavior.” Quick commerce is now influencing not only how products are delivered but also how brands craft their messaging to meet the demands of an always-on, convenience-oriented consumer base.

As for what’s next, Gupte anticipates that the trend of CTV growth will continue to accelerate, especially in India’s metro and tier-2 cities. He also sees the impact of AI deepening as it further automates creative processes and media planning, bringing greater precision and personalization to campaigns.