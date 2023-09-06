Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news app, announced the appointment of Abhishek Jaggi as their national sales head. The strategic move comes as a testament to Way2News’s commitment towards expanding its user base and making every Indian an informed citizen. Jaggi will play a pivotal role in elevating Way2News' growth to new heights.

In his new role, Jaggi will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory, while leveraging regional opportunities to enhance brand storytelling and venture into a fresh realm of advertising.

Before joining Way2News, Jaggi held the role of national head lead at MX Player (OTT), where he led and managed national sales efforts for MX Player and MX Takatak. With a career spanning more than 15 years, he has held positions at renowned media giants such as Zee Entertainment Enterprise, Viacom 18, and Radio Mirchi.

Raju Vanapala, founder and chief executive officer, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek as he joins our team. At Way2News, our commitment has always been to deliver timely and pertinent news to our users. Abhishek Jaggi's appointment reinforces our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience by expanding our user base and enhancing engagement.

Jaggi brings a profound knowledge of the digital landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth. His expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand our user community and take user engagement to new heights. Our journey thus far has been exceptional, and with our team strengthened, we are poised for even more aggressive market growth. We firmly believe that Abhishek's strategic vision and hands-on approach will act as a catalyst, propelling Way2News to unprecedented success".