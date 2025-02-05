Who is Ajit Mohan - Snap Inc's new global chief business officer

Snap Inc. has announced a major leadership shakeup with the elevation of Ajit Mohan to Chief Business Officer.

In his new role, Mohan will oversee Snap Inc.'s worldwide advertising operations, ensuring that the platform's diverse business units are tightly aligned to meet the evolving needs of its global partners.

Mohan, who joined Snap in November 2022 as President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, will now direct efforts to enhance Snap’s advertising footprint in all regions. His appointment follows a broader restructuring of Snap’s leadership to better address regional markets, with the creation of new executive roles for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and APAC.

Background

Born in Kochi, Kerala, Mohan's journey began at the age of 18 when a scholarship took him to Singapore. There, he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in computer engineering from Nanyang Technological University.

His academic pursuits continued at John Hopkins University's Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies with a master's degree in international relations. This was followed by an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Career trajectory

Mohan's career spans over two decades across continents and industries. He launched his professional journey at Arthur D. Little in 1997 before moving to McKinsey & Company in 2005.

In 2008, while at the McKinsey Global Institute, Mohan co-authored the influential report India's Urban Awakening: Building Inclusive Cities, Sustaining Economic Growth and contributed regularly to the Wall Street Journal's Weekend Panorama column for India Real Time.

His trajectory took a significant turn in 2012 when he joined the Star Network. Rising through the ranks to become senior vice president and later executive vice president, Mohan was central to Star India's digital transformation. As head of its digital business from 2013, he spearheaded the launch of the live sports platform Starsports.com and the streaming media service Hotstar in 2015.

Leadership at Facebook, Meta India, and Snap Inc.

Mohan's expertise in digital media continued to flourish when he was named vice president and managing director of Facebook India in 2018, assuming responsibility for the company's operations from January 2018.

He later maintained the same role under the Meta India banner following Facebook's rebranding in 2021.

Beyond his executive roles, Mohan has been active in industry organizations. Elected vice chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India in 2021, he has also chaired the organization's Entertainment Sub Committee and serves on the advisory board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Now based in Gurgaon, Haryana, Mohan brings a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of digital innovation to Snap Inc.