Will Gukesh dethrone Magnus as global brandmaster?

After his remarkable victory at the World Chess Championship, Gukesh Dommaraju is all set to become a global 'brandmaster', potentially challenging former World Champion Magnus Carlsen as one of the most sought-after endorsers in the chess world. Brand strategists are optimistic about the sport's expanding appeal, reaching both tier I cities and rural pockets of the country.

Gukesh D became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at just 18 years old, defeating the reigning titleholder, Ding Liren of China, in the 14th game of the World Chess Championship held in Singapore. With this win, he became the 18th World Champion in chess history.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a ₹5 crore reward for the prodigy. Currently, Gukesh represents RBL Bank as a brand ambassador and is supported by the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA).

Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group and owner of the Alaskan Knights in the Global Chess League, remarked, “Gukesh D’s historic win is a pivotal moment for both his career and his brand. This triumph opens a world of opportunities for him and the sport. Brands are increasingly aligning with stories of excellence, determination, and youthful talent, and Gukesh’s journey is a perfect example.”

Balan added, “This victory will attract a wave of sponsorships for both individual players like Gukesh and major chess tournaments nationwide. The heightened interest will boost chess’s visibility and commercial potential, fostering greater investment and growth.”

Suhail Chandhok, CEO of Mumba Masters and a TV presenter, said, “This win is transformative for chess in India. Brands love compelling stories, and Gukesh’s narrative of hard work, talent, and success will ignite more sponsorships for players and tournaments, making the sport more engaging and accessible.”

Will Gukesh dethrone Magnus?

Other Indian chess prodigies are already drawing significant sponsorships. R. Praggnanandhaa is supported by Adani and IOCL, Vidit Gujrathi is backed by Ambit, Persistent, and ONGC, while Aravindh Chithambaram has the Murugappa Group, and Nihal Sarin is endorsed by Akshayakalpa. Additionally, the Pravaha Foundation provides ₹2 crore in funding over two years to support six women chess players, including Savitha Shri Baskar and Vantika Agrawal.

Sreekar Channapragada, Co-Founder of Pune-based chess management firm MGD1, stated, “While Magnus Carlsen has long been a global ambassador for chess, Gukesh D’s rise marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the sport. His remarkable achievement will undoubtedly elevate his personal brand, and as his career continues to soar, so too will the opportunities for brand endorsements. Gukesh’s success, combined with his youthful energy and incredible talent, makes him an attractive figure for companies looking to align with excellence."

Channapragada added, "We’ve already seen a historic sponsorship with Quantbox for Arjun Erigasi, and Gukesh’s win will further enhance his brand value, making him a strong contender for similar partnerships. This victory not only boosts Gukesh’s profile but also contributes to raising the global visibility of chess, opening the door for increased sponsorships and a broader commercial footprint for the sport as a whole.”

Magnus Carlsen, five times World Chess Champion endorses Mastercard, Puma, Anichess, Chess.com among couple of betting companies. While Chess.com, the internet chess server recently roped in Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as their brand ambassador. He earlier endorsed brands such as Horlicks, AMD and Parle Milk Shakti, Air India, Samsung, Amul, Vodafone, Crocin, among others.

Balan said, “Gukesh D has all the qualities to become a global chess icon, and his recent victory undoubtedly positions him alongside the greats of the game. However, while there is no doubt that he has the potential to achieve similar success in brand endorsements as Magnus Carlsen, we must be mindful not to place too much pressure on him too soon.”

Chandhok said, “Gukesh has a special aura, he’s young, incredibly talented, and his story connects with people. Brands will naturally be attracted towards him, and with the right approach, he could absolutely reach the same endorsement level as Magnus Carlsen.