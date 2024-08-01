            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • youtube-india-md-ishan-chatterjee-likely-to-join-jiocinema-as-cro-38501

      YouTube India MD Ishan Chatterjee likely to join JioCinema as CRO

      Chatterjee has been with YouTube for over 13 years and started his career with HUL in 2003.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2024 12:48 PM
      YouTube India MD Ishan Chatterjee likely to join JioCinema as CRO
      Ishan Chatterjee started his stint with Google in 2011 as the Industry Head, Top Accounts, FMCG.

      Ishan Chatterjee reportedly has quit his role as the Managing Director of YouTube India. He is likely to join Viacom18-owned JioCinema as Chief Revenue Officer.

      JioCinema has also announced onboarding Sushant Sreeram as CMO, recently. Both new hires will be reporting to Kiran Mani, CEO, Digital Ventures for Viacom18.

      Chatterjee joined YouTube as Director, Product Partnerships, APAC Emerging Markets in 2018 and went on to become the MD of India in 2022. Before this, he was with Google Play as the Director for the EMEA region for more than a year.

      His stint with Google started in 2011, when he joined the tech giant as the Industry Head, Top Accounts, FMCG. Before that, he was the Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company for two years.

      Chatterjee started his career with Hindustan Unilever as Area Sales and Customer Manager, Home and Personal Care in 2003.

      He did his MBA from The Wharton School in Finance and B.A. in Honours from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 1, 2024 12:48 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Metro Brands appoints Mohit Dhanjal as chief operating officer

      Metro Brands appoints Mohit Dhanjal as chief operating officer

      Brand Makers

      Netflix India appoints Mahima Kaul as director - public policy

      Netflix India appoints Mahima Kaul as director - public policy

      Brand Makers

      Lulu Raghavan elevated to president for Landor APAC

      Lulu Raghavan elevated to president for Landor APAC

      Brand Makers

      Ad revenue to surge by more than 30 percent during festive season: Spotify

      Ad revenue to surge by more than 30 percent during festive season: Spotify

      Brand Makers

      Don't expect advertising to be a primary driver of revenue growth in 2024 or 2025: Netflix

      Don't expect advertising to be a primary driver of revenue growth in 2024 or 2025: Netflix

      Brand Makers

      Netflix targets $17 billion in content spend this year; India top 3 market in revenue growth in Q2

      Netflix targets $17 billion in content spend this year; India top 3 market in revenue growth in Q2

      Brand Makers

      Britannia Industries shuffles leadership team; Vinit Mahadevan joins Executive Committee

      Britannia Industries shuffles leadership team; Vinit Mahadevan joins Executive Committee