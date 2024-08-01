YouTube India MD Ishan Chatterjee likely to join JioCinema as CRO

Ishan Chatterjee reportedly has quit his role as the Managing Director of YouTube India. He is likely to join Viacom18-owned JioCinema as Chief Revenue Officer.

JioCinema has also announced onboarding Sushant Sreeram as CMO, recently. Both new hires will be reporting to Kiran Mani, CEO, Digital Ventures for Viacom18.

Chatterjee joined YouTube as Director, Product Partnerships, APAC Emerging Markets in 2018 and went on to become the MD of India in 2022. Before this, he was with Google Play as the Director for the EMEA region for more than a year.

His stint with Google started in 2011, when he joined the tech giant as the Industry Head, Top Accounts, FMCG. Before that, he was the Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company for two years.

Chatterjee started his career with Hindustan Unilever as Area Sales and Customer Manager, Home and Personal Care in 2003.