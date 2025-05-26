YouTuber Mohak Mangal alleges extortion by ANI over 9-second clip, seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention

A YouTube creator Mohak Mangal has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleging that leading news agency ANI is using copyright enforcement tools to “extort” money from digital creators in the wake of India’s military response to the May 7 terrorist attack.

The creator who had posted a 33-minute video supporting India’s Operation Sindoor, claims the video was removed by YouTube after ANI filed a copyright strike over the use of nine seconds of its footage. Mohak says ANI has now demanded Rs 48 lakh plus GST to reverse the strike and restore his channel, a move he has described as “extortion.”

“This is not just about my video,” Mangal wrote in a letter addressed to Minister Vaishnaw. “This action violates creative expression and sets a wrong precedent. Your intervention will dissuade other organisations and ensure that India’s creator economy doesn’t encounter stumbling blocks.”

He added that the original video, intended to support the Indian Armed Forces, had garnered 2 million views before being taken down. A Google Drive folder with email exchanges and call recordings has reportedly been submitted as part of the complaint.

In his letter, Mangal cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 meeting with top Indian creators, where Modi called them “digital ambassadors of India” and urged them to share the country’s story with the world. “This movement cannot grow if creators are threatened and extorted for money,” the YouTuber wrote.

The incident has sparked outrage across social media. Comedian Kunal Kamra stated that “YouTube India must be held accountable & should ban ANIfrom its platform on grounds of blackmailing creators.” Influencer Dhruv Rathee called it “an extortion racket” and urged creators to unite. Other users, including @moviesjockey and @ProfessorOfHow, have demanded financial penalties against ANI and the establishment of clearer fair use policies to protect online creators.

The controversy has once again spotlighted the gaps in India’s digital copyright framework, especially around “fair use” provisions and the unchecked power of takedown mechanisms. While global platforms like YouTube offer automated systems for content flagging and copyright claims, critics argue they are vulnerable to misuse by larger players with legal muscle.