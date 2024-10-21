ZEE5's Archana Anand steps down as CBO

Amit Goenka, President- Digital Businesses & Platforms, said, “Archana, it has been my pleasure to work with you over the years, managing the good and bad together. Always on the lookout for the next big challenge and win for the organization, you’ve helped expand our reach and accomplish much over these years. I think your leadership skills are superbly demonstrated by the fabulous team you have built out for the ZEE5 Global Business. The energy levels that you bring for every new idea, thought and plan are amazing. I’d like to thank you, both personally and on behalf of the organization, for your immense contributions to Zee and ZEE5. Archana, I wish you all the very best for the future and your life ahead.”