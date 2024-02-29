comScore            

Zetwerk appoints Josh Foulger as president - electronics

In his new role, Josh Foulger will spearhead the consumer and electronics manufacturing segment of the company and work closely with Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Zetwerk.

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 10:17 PM
Previously, Josh Foulger also worked with Nokia Corporation, where he spent seventeen plus years with the company.

Zetwerk, world’s largest managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, is delighted to announce the appointment of Josh Foulger, former country head of India and managing director of Bharat FIH (A Foxconn Technology Group Company), as President, Electronics.

In his new role, Foulger will spearhead the consumer and electronics manufacturing segment of the company and work closely with Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Zetwerk.

“The world of consumer electronics and overall ESDM (Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing) is undergoing a paradigm shift, and India is already playing a pivotal role. The country is building new supply chains in every electronics category to integrate with domestic and Global Value Chains, and Zetwerk is aiming to be among the top 3 manufacturers in India. I am thrilled to join this dynamic young team at Zetwerk and embark on this exciting journey towards achieving industry leadership,” Mr Foulger said.

Zetwerk has proven capabilities in manufacturing of hearable & wearable, television and display devices and aims to build a strategic footprint in the IT hardware space.

Mr Foulger has nearly three decades of experience in Electronics Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain Management globally. Under his leadership, Bharat FIH Ltd had become the manufacturing partner of choice for a diverse customer base in mobile phones, EV, Hearables, Telecom, TVs, and other electronic products.

On the appointment, Rahul Sharma, co-founder at Zetwerk, said, “We are very excited to have Josh in Zetwerk. He has immense experience in the IT hardware and consumer electronics space and he has pioneered the mobile phones manufacturing infrastructure in India. His role will bring a lot of new learning that will help us maximize manufacturing for several of our marquee clients at Zetwerk and achieve our stated goal to be among top 3 manufacturers in the country.”

Previously, Foulger also worked with Nokia Corporation, where he spent seventeen plus years with the company. During his tenure at Nokia, he held various leadership positions and oversaw operations both in the United States and globally from the U.S. In Asia, Josh played a pivotal role in launching Nokia's manufacturing operations in both India and Vietnam. In India, he was the President of the Nokia Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Chennai, India, which is considered as India’s 1st mega electronics manufacturing cluster.


