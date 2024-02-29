Aerospike appoints Khushal Bhansali as country head - India and South Asia

Aerospike announced the appointment of Khushal Bhansali as the new country head for India and South Asia. In his new role, Bhansali will lead Aerospike's business operations for these markets, focusing on expanding the company's presence, driving growth, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Speaking about this appointment, Aveekshith Bushan, vice president and GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, Aerospike said: “With his extensive experience and proven leadership, Khushal will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to expand our footprint in the enterprise and fast-growing digital native segments in India and South Asia. We are delighted to welcome him aboard.”

With over two decades of experience in enterprise IT sales leadership, Bhansali has driven strategic sales initiatives and fostered innovation in the technology sector for several rganisations. Prior to joining Aerospike, he held key leadership positions at companies such as Informatica, BMC Software, Novell/SuSe Inc, and TigerGraph.